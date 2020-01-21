TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Su Tar-zen (蘇達貞), founder of the Jonathan Su Foundation, was recently invited to appear as a guest on the latest episode of the I-Fun Learning website's "Celebrity Interviews."

Produced by the National Academy for Educational Research (NAER), I-Fun Learning provides resources for teachers and students. During the interview, Su talked about how he went about organizing sea activities for senior citizens and what measures he took to make sure the activities were safe for them.

Su said that people need to understand the changeable ocean environment and be familiar with their equipment to increase safety for marine activities. Conditions at sea, such as winds, waves, currents, and tides, change every day, and people fond of sea activities must first get familiar with these conditions, he added.

He went on to talk about different types of waves. He said that when people engage in activities such as swimming and canoeing in the ocean, they will very often face standing waves. He advised people to turn sideways to face the waves to reduce their impact while using the rear foot as a support.

When encountering roller waves, Su said people should bend their bodies and dive down to let the waves go over their head and then use their hands and legs to swim through and reach an area with stable waves. Su said waves are observable and predictable and that understanding them is an important step in enjoing the sea safely.

He went on to say that he thinks canoeing in the ocean is safer than riding a bicycle or motorcycle on land. It is for this reason that he began to promote sea activities for the elderly.

Su also advocated making a well-thought-out plan for each activity and then carefully carrying out each step. In his view, detailed planning, careful execution of the plan, knowing students, trusting coaches, understanding sea conditions, and being familiar with equipment are the basic principles of safety when involved in sea activities. After that the activities can be very enjoyable, he added.

Su then shared some advice for children: Great adventurers never take risks; they plan out every adventure and carefully execute it.



(National Academy for Educational Research photo)