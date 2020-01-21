TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kazakh journalist in exile, Batyr, has alleged China uses chemical injections to prevent the incarcerated Kazakhs and Uyghurs from reproducing after their release.

Batyr, currently sheltered by The House of Journalists in Paris, released the documents he received from the victims in Xinjiang after he began reporting on a local online platform about the arrest of Kazakhs in China and the torture happening at camps in 2018.

He told CNA the imprisoned victims in the camps would receive injections every month in the name of preventing illness, but the chemicals were actually destined to prevent them from reproducing. As a result of the drugs, men could no longer achieve erections while women would see their periods stop, with pregnant women forced to have abortions.

According to a released victim, Uyghurs accounted for 70 to 80 percent of the detainees in the camps. Compared to Kazakhs, the Chinese government oppresses Uyghurs harder because of the larger number of their population as well as their allegedly unyielding faith in Islam.

"Owing to the existence of Kazakhstan, most Kazakhs in Xinjiang are not interested in independence. Actually, the Chinese government would rather kick all the Kazakhs out of its territory," said Batyr. He fled Kazakhstan in April 2018 after Serikzhan Bilash, the head of the human rights association Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights (AKHR), was arrested by local authorities.

Batyr's allegation also aligns with several sources indicating China is using torture or injections to eliminate minorities in the region. One local Muslim was found beaten so hard he became disabled even before his release from prison, reported RFA.

In addition, AKHR told RFA it has confirmed that another Kazakh Muslim from Nilka county in Xinjiang was injected with unknown chemicals and died from Pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB). His family alleged the victim was forcibly injected with TB bacteria during his incarceration from 2015 to 2018.