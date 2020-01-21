Tsai Ing-wen (right) is open to meeting with Xi Jinping (left) under certain conditions. (Wikimedia photo) Tsai Ing-wen (right) is open to meeting with Xi Jinping (left) under certain conditions. (Wikimedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview with SET News, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that she would be willing to meet with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Secretary-General Xi Jinping (習近平) under the principles of "peace, equity, democracy, and two-way conversation."

In the televised interview, which aired Monday (Jan. 20), Tsai re-affirmed her stance on Taiwan's relationship with Beijing, which she had mentioned during her victory speech upon winning the presidential election. She told the interviewer that she is open to evaluating any options that could guarantee the stability of cross-strait relations.

Tsai pointed out that she would agree to the meeting under certain conditions but that the CCP has to first establish a basis of "peace, equity, democracy, and two-way conversation." She added that the results of the 2020 Taiwanese elections serve as a great example of democracy and successfully reflected the maturity of Taiwanese voters, reported Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Regarding China's increasing military threats, the president said that although Taiwan's primary goal is to maintain peace, the country also has to possess the capacity to defend itself. She said that Taiwan will not accept the "one country, two systems" proposal and that she hopes the CCP can modify its political strategies based on the voice of the Taiwanese population, reported UDN.