TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Monday (Jan. 20) announced that any passengers arriving from China that present symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus may be immediately placed in isolation.

Starting on Monday, passengers on all inbound flights from Communist China, Hong Kong, and Macau are being issued health education leaflets informing them that those who have symptoms of the virus, named 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), may be placed in isolation. Those passengers who see a doctor for such symptoms but fail to report their travel history could face a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,000), reported CNA.

Experts at the CDC said that those who visit Wuhan or neighboring areas in the near future and experience a fever or severe cough within 14 days after returning to Taiwan must inform doctors of their travel history. In addition, those who have not traveled recently but have come into contact with friends or relatives returning from the communist country and develop symptoms of the disease must also inform a physician.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told CNA that if people have suspected symptoms of the illness after returning home, they should take the initiative to inform doctors of their relevant travel history and the people that they have been in contact with near the time of medical treatment.

Those who fail to report their travel history and list of recent contacts to physicians could face a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$150,000 in accordance with Article 69 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

Also on Monday, the CDC set up an epidemic response command center to contain the spread of the virus. The center will also manage epidemic prevention efforts, such as providing face masks.

At the time of publication, six suspected cases have been detected in Taiwan, among which four tested negative. The latest suspected case is a one-year-old toddler who returned home on Jan. 6 and whose parents live in Wuhan.