TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) said during an interview with The New Indian Express that she is considering hanging up her racket after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ranked as the world's No. 1 womens' singles badminton player, Tai had an incredible winning rate of 90 percent in 2018 and 86 percent in 2019. She also holds the current record for being the top-ranked player for the longest period in Badminton World Federation (BWF) history.

According to the article published on Monday (Jan. 20), the 25-year-old Taiwanese star said that she does not really care about her numbers as much as whether she is having fun. She added that her secret to constantly performing at a high level is to enjoy every match and minimize basic mistakes.

Regarding her main opponent Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, the pride of India and the world's No. 2 ranked badminton player, Tai laughed and said that there is no rivalry between the two. Tai proceeded to praise Sindhu, saying that she is a tough opponent to face.

When asked about the rumors of her retirement post-Olympics, Tai said that she has not fully made up her mind, but she expressed interest in doing something different. "I want to do something interesting and beneficial to Taiwan like opening a school," she added.