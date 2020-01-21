TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo surfaced on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 21) showing a notice posted on a hospital in northern Taiwan warning of a suspected case of the mysterious disease that broke out in Wuhan.

On Tuesday, a member of the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) uploaded a photo of a notice posted on a window in the Mackay Memorial Hospital Hsinchu Branch announcing that there is a suspected case of the virus, named 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), in the emergency room. The sign warned all patients and personnel to wear masks when entering the emergency room.

The patient is believed to have returned to Taiwan on a flight from Wuhan three days ago, reported UDN. The hospital said it has informed the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in accordance with regulations.

The patient has not been officially verified to have contracted the disease and is still undergoing treatment and observation. When asked by the media for comment, the hospital said that it is not at liberty to elaborate on the case in further detail.

The notice, which was printed in Chinese, read as follows:

"Case of a patient who returned from Wuhan. There is a suspected case in the emergency room. Please wear masks when entering the emergency room. Please do not enter the hospital if you do not have a mask. Thank you for your cooperation."

Hsinchu City Department of Medical Affairs Director Wang Tsung-hsi (王宗曦) said that the patient mentioned at Mackay Memorial Hospital is not the first suspected case in the city. However, due to regulations on the prevention and control of infectious diseases, all official announcements about suspected cases must go through the CDC until test results are confirmed, said Wang.



Notice posted in Hsinchu hospital. (Breaking News Commune Facebook photo)

At the time of publication, six suspected cases have been detected in Taiwan, among which four tested negative. The latest suspected case is a one-year-old toddler who returned home on Jan. 6 and whose parents live in the Chinese city.

The CDC is intensifying screening for infectious diseases at airports and ports across the country. However, no travel restrictions have been issued to the Chinese city by Taiwanese authorities so far.

The center advises people traveling to Wuhan or neighboring cities to wear surgical masks and avoid visiting traditional markets or hospitals. Furthermore, if symptoms develop within 14 days after returning home from Wuhan, put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention.