Austria: 2 German skiers die in Tyrol

A 79-year-old man was killed Monday when he went over the edge of the marked slope in Lermoos, in the Reutte district of Austria.

Two nearby skiers saw the man after he tumbled down the hill and immediately called emergency services, but he was found dead at the scene by a medic.

Another accident in Tux

About 100 kilometers (60 miles) away in Tux, a 58-year-old man also died in a fall on Monday, though less was known about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to some reports, the man fell after hitting a snow-covered rock, though police said they were seeking more evidence to find the exact cause of death.

The Tyrol region, covering parts of the north of Italy and the west of Austria, is well known for its winter sports and is a popular spot for German tourists at this time of year.

jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP)

