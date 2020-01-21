BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa eased its striker crisis by signing Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta from Belgian champion Genk on Monday.

Villa has played its last three matches without a recognized striker after Brazil international Wesley was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Premier League club sold the other striker in its squad, Jonathan Kodjia, to Qatari side Al-Gharafa earlier Monday.

Samatta has scored 10 goals for Gent in all competitions this season, including one at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Samatta is the first player from Tanzania to play in the Premier League.

He did not sign in time to be available for Villa’s league match at home to Watford on Tuesday.

Villa is in the relegation zone after 23 of 38 games in its first season back in the top division.