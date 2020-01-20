NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 15-5-4 18-6-1 9-7-1 Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133 16-2-9 12-8-3 10-4-3 Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133 18-5-3 13-8-2 5-2-3 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 15-7-2 14-8-2 16-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130 15-7-3 13-8-2 8-7-2 Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127 15-9-2 11-7-6 10-5-3 Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131 16-8-1 12-10-2 5-10-1 Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150 16-4-4 10-13-2 8-2-3 Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156 16-8-2 10-8-3 9-6-1 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 12-6-7 13-11-0 7-6-1 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 14-6-3 8-14-4 8-9-1 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 10-12-4 12-9-3 5-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155 13-9-2 10-11-2 10-4-0 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 12-8-4 5-15-4 6-7-4 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 7-9-7 10-15-0 5-8-2 Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189 8-16-2 4-17-2 5-11-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 17-4-4 13-7-4 10-3-1 Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140 13-7-4 14-8-2 8-8-2 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 15-7-2 12-10-2 10-5-2 Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 16-5-3 11-13-1 10-5-1 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 12-8-3 14-10-2 9-6-1 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 13-7-3 13-12-2 7-6-1 Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156 14-10-3 11-9-4 11-5-2 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 12-10-2 14-10-3 9-6-3 Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152 11-11-2 14-9-2 7-6-3 Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157 12-11-3 12-9-3 6-7-2 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 11-9-4 11-9-3 7-5-0 Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159 13-5-4 9-15-2 5-8-1 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 13-11-1 8-14-3 8-9-1 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 11-9-3 8-15-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158 11-10-1 7-17-4 7-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled