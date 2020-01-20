  1. Home
Kaohsiung mayor condemned for abandoning supporters

Taiwanese woman threatens to wait outside Han Kuo-yu's office every day until he apologizes

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/20 17:54
Han Kuo-yu and his formerly die-hard fans. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman, surnamed Lin (林), waited outside Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu's (韓國瑜) office on Monday morning (Jan. 20), demanding to speak to the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate.

After Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was victorious in Jan. 11's presidential election, Han returned to Kaohsiung as the city's mayor. However, many of Han's supporters are dissatisfied with the election result and blame him for the poor showing.

While Han was greeting the city's senior citizens at a Lunar New Year celebration Monday morning, Lin arrived at his office and refused to leave unless Han agreed to meet her. She said that many Taiwanese have devoted themselves to the KMT candidate, but have not received any appreciation from the KMT candidate in return, reported Liberty Times.

Referring to herself as a "Diamond Han Fan," Lin said she had been verbally attacked by several DPP supporters, and she expects Han to stand up for her. She said she could not fathom Han's passive attitude and suspected he was only stringing along supporters and using them as political pawns.

Lin claimed she donated NT$200,000 (US$6,680) to Han prior to the election and was hurt by Han's refusal to see her. According to New Talk, Lin also tried to approach Han at the Lantern Festival press conference held by the Tourism Bureau last week, but was escorted away by security guards.
