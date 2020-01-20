  1. Home
New Taipei City mayor lays out big plans

Hou Yu-ih dismisses questions about potential KMT reform and '1992 consensus'

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/20 16:31
Hou Yu-ih 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) refused to discuss the Kuomintang's (KMT) stance on China Monday (Jan. 20) but instead emphasized the importance of reaching out to the international community.

While attending a city government Lunar New Year event, Hou told media his most important task was to introduce New Taipei City to other major cities around the world, for cultural and economic exchanges. He said China should not be the government's only candidate for economic partnerships.

Hou said he was expecting financial prosperity and educational improvements to New Taipei City during his tenure. When asked about his views on the KMT changing its Chinese policy after the landslide loss in the Jan. 11 elections, Hou refused to elaborate.

However, he did say that Taiwanese politicians should fulfill their promises to voters. He added that he would work with anyone willing to contribute to the welfare of the Taiwanese people, reported Liberty Times.

Hou also dismissed questions about discarding the "1992 consensus," which is advocated by younger members of the KMT. He stressed that he would consider any opportunities that were beneficial to New Taipei and its citizens, reported New Talk.
