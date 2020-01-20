  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores

By  Associated Press
2020/01/20 15:30
BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores,0202 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

%ednotes(Eds: Will resume Monday with Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka teeing off on the sixth playoff hole.<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Sunday
Tranquilo Golf Course
Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Yardage: 6,645; Par 71
Final Round
Gaby Lopez 65-69-71-66—271
Nasa Hataoka 66-69-68-68—271
Inbee Park 65-68-67-71—271
Mi Jung Hur 69-70-70-63—272
Brooke M. Henderson 67-66-72-67—272
Annie Park 68-73-68-64—273
Lexi Thompson 66-71-69-68—274
Sei Young Kim 66-69-67-72—274
Celine Boutier 66-69-69-71—275
Nelly Korda 73-67-69-67—276
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71-73-65—277
Cydney Clanton 69-69-69-71—278
Angela Stanford 65-72-70-71—278
Danielle Kang 63-73-71-71—278
Amy Yang 68-69-76-66—279
Jessica Korda 70-68-71-70—279
Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73-69-70—280
Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70-68—281
Georgia Hall 70-71-71-69—281
Cheyenne Knight 68-70-74-70—282
Marina Alex 66-81-68-68—283
Pernilla Lindberg 70-73-73-68—284
Bronte Law 69-73-72-72—286
Eun-Hee Ji 74-67-76-70—287
In Gee Chun 71-71-73-72—287
Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76-73-68—292