BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores

%ednotes(Eds: Will resume Monday with Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka teeing off on the sixth playoff hole.<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Tranquilo Golf Course
|Lake Buena Vista, Florida
|Yardage: 6,645; Par 71
|Final Round
|Gaby Lopez
|65-69-71-66—271
|Nasa Hataoka
|66-69-68-68—271
|Inbee Park
|65-68-67-71—271
|Mi Jung Hur
|69-70-70-63—272
|Brooke M. Henderson
|67-66-72-67—272
|Annie Park
|68-73-68-64—273
|Lexi Thompson
|66-71-69-68—274
|Sei Young Kim
|66-69-67-72—274
|Celine Boutier
|66-69-69-71—275
|Nelly Korda
|73-67-69-67—276
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|68-71-73-65—277
|Cydney Clanton
|69-69-69-71—278
|Angela Stanford
|65-72-70-71—278
|Danielle Kang
|63-73-71-71—278
|Amy Yang
|68-69-76-66—279
|Jessica Korda
|70-68-71-70—279
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|68-73-69-70—280
|Brittany Lincicome
|71-72-70-68—281
|Georgia Hall
|70-71-71-69—281
|Cheyenne Knight
|68-70-74-70—282
|Marina Alex
|66-81-68-68—283
|Pernilla Lindberg
|70-73-73-68—284
|Bronte Law
|69-73-72-72—286
|Eun-Hee Ji
|74-67-76-70—287
|In Gee Chun
|71-71-73-72—287
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|75-76-73-68—292