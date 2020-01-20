Map of new Taipei MRT Circular Line now up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) on Monday (Jan. 20) uploaded the official new map for Taipei's mass rapid transit (MRT) which now includes the Circular Line, or Yellow Line (code Y).

The updated map appeared on the TRTC website on Monday and depicts the completed first section of the Yellow Line. The map shows the new line starts at Dapinglin MRT station in New Taipei City's Xindian District on the Green Line, and crosses the Orange Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line again, before ending at New Taipei Industrial Park station of the Taoyuan Airport MRT, in Taoyuan's Xinzhuang District.

The interactive online map comes in four languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean with a clickable link on each station that provides further information on every stop. The legend not only covers the six color-coded lines, but also includes symbols for the airport, High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) stations, Taoyuan Airport MRT stations, and even hot springs.

The first section of the Yellow Line, also known as the Zhong Huan Section (central circle), commenced free trial operations on Sunday (Jan. 19). During this phase, trains will initially run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with gaps of 8 minutes between trains.

The electronic tickets for passengers taking the new line during the trial period will not be charged when entering and exiting its stations. However, those who transfer from and to other metro lines will be charged the regular amount, as there is no way to determine whether they only took the yellow line.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Sunday said that his government is hoping that the Zhong Huan Section will officially open before the end of January, reported CNA. The final decision on the official opening date of the line will be made by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) after he returns from a trip to Europe on Wednesday (Jan. 22).

The first part of the line includes 14 stations and one depot between Dapinglin Station in the south and New Taipei Industrial Park Station in the west, with trains passing through the New Taipei City districts of Xindian, Zhonghe, Banqiao, and Xinzhuang. The new line will see interchanges with several other lines already completed, such as the Airport MRT Line, or still under construction.

The purpose of the Circular Line is to enable commuters traveling from one area of outer Taipei or New Taipei City to another, and avoid having to connect through downtown Taipei. This first section of the yellow line connects the Green, Orange, and Blue lines.

The first 15.4-kilometer segment of the line was originally due to be up and running in June 2018, but the opening was later postponed until this month. The cost of the first stage was NT$69.97 billion (US$2.32 billion), CNA reported.

Click on the map below to see a larger version: