TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Junyi Academy CEO Lan Wei-ying (藍偉瑩) was recently invited to appear as a guest on the latest episode of the I-Fun Learning website's "Celebrity Interviews."

Produced by the National Academy for Educational Research (NAER), I-Fun Learning provides resources for teachers and students. During the interview, Lan shared her experience of using the “Reading Tienliao” curriculum to help children in Tienliao District, Kaohsiung City, improve their reading and at the same time learn more about their hometown.

“Generally speaking, student reading ability was poor, therefore school teachers wished to have a curriculum that could improve their reading ability,” Lan said. “The population of Tienliao has been decreasing rapidly as many locals have moved out, and the problem of the community becoming 'aged' is also getting serious.

"For these reasons, teachers hope children can learn more about this area and pay attention to the changes and challenges. We used local historical studies as reading materials — it’s normal for students to come across material they can't understand,” Lan continued.

Citing the Lu Family Old House in the architecture lesson as an example, she said there were many terminologies that students couldn’t understand. “In this case, we put many pictures under the text so they can compare the text with the pictures, and that helps them understand what they are reading,” Lan added.

Finally, Lan shares a motto of hers: “Embark on a journey of adventure for your life and learning; all inabilities are actually forces that drive you to explore the unknown world.”



(National Academy for Educational Research photo)