TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan broke ground at the Mitsui Outlet Park Tainan on Monday (Jan. 20), the largest retail park of its kind in the southern Taiwan metropolis.

The new shopping mall will be the third outlet in Taiwan operated by Mitsui group, in addition to those in New Taipei’s Linkou and Taichung Port, reported CNA. Located adjacent to Tainan Station of the Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR), the four-story mall will be 5.86 hectares and have 160 stores upon completion of the first phase in 2022.

The number of brands will grow to 220 by 2025, wrote Liberty Times. The venture is expected to generate job opportunities while driving local industrial development, said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲).

It will also contribute to the “Grand South Plan” (大南方計畫), part of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) electoral platform. This aims to boost growth in southern Taiwan through the implementation of tech, transport, and commercial projects, as outlined by Vice President-elect William Lai (賴清德).

The outlet park, situated in the country’s southern transportation hub, has the potential to become a magnet for shoppers both from Tainan and its neighboring municipalities. These include Kaohsiung, Yunlin, and Chiayi, Lai added.