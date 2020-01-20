TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) gathered on the streets of Tokyo Sunday (Jan. 19) to urge support for a petition against Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping's (習近平) visit to Japan and Beijing's attempt to unify Taiwan.

The "Taiwan Research Forum" founded by Japanese citizens, along with the "Taiwanese Association in Japan," were the organizers of the event, which attracted hundreds of spectators. The petition aims to stop the Japanese government from engaging in close interactions with China and banners that read pro-Taiwan messages could be spotted on the streets.

The Japanese government previously expressed a desire for Xi to visit the country, but the decision has since drawn criticism from the Japanese public, as well as some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Some NGOs have even organized a protest rally, which is expected to be attended by more than 10,000 citizens, on Mar. 8 to express the dismay of the Japanese people, reported CNA.

Hideki Nagayama (永山英樹), chairman of the Taiwan Research Forum, told the media that Taiwan and Japan share a common destiny and that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) invasion of Taiwan is regarded as an invasion of Japan. He emphasized that most Japanese believe that "Taiwan is not a part of China," but an independent country.

Wang Shao Ying (王紹英), head of the Taiwanese Association in Japan, said that Xi represents the evilest political power in the world. He pointed out that welcoming Xi will be an inconceivable insult to Japan.



Many Japanese oppose to Xi's visit to Japan. (CNA photo)