TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese authorities on Sunday (Jan. 19) announced that 136 new cases of the mysterious disease which broke out in Wuhan have been confirmed over the weekend, including an additional death, but a study suggests that the deadly virus could be much more widespread than communist leaders are letting on.

On Sunday, the Wuhuan Health Commission confirmed 136 new cases of the virus, named 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), bringing the total to 198, reported the Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. Officials also reported an additional patient had succumbed to the disease, making the official death toll three.

Out of the 136 new cases announced, 100 are mild, 33 are severe, and three are listed as critical, including the one fatality. The new numbers represent a dramatic increase from the 45 cases reported on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have also announced the spread of the virus to other major cities, far from Wuhan. Officials in Beijing's Daxing District say two of its residents, who had traveled to Wuhan, had contracted the disease, while Shenzhen authorities said a 66-year-old man is presenting symptoms of the virus after visiting relatives in Wuhan, reported BBC.

However, an Imperial College London report has evaluated the detection window of the disease and determined that its spread could be much more extensive than the government of Communist China is willing to acknowledge. Given the population around Wuhan airport is 11 million people and the average number of international passengers per day is about 3,301, the report concluded there would be an estimated 1,723 people who experienced the onset of 2019-nCoV symptoms by Jan. 12.