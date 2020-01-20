SYDNEY (AP) — Former Germany defender Markus Babbel has been fired as manager of the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australian football's A-League.

The Wanderers board made the decision to dismiss Babbel midway through a three-year contract after a 1-0 loss to Perth on Sunday left the team ninth in the 11-team league with four wins from 14 games.

The former A-League finalists won only 10 of 41 games with Babbel in charge.

"It is unfortunate that we have needed to take this course of action because we have a great relationship with Markus," Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer said in a statement.

Babbel played 51 times for Germany and was a member of its Euro 96-winning team. He made more than 180 appearances for Bayern Munich and won the UEFA Cup with Liverpool in 2001, scoring a goal in the final.

Babbel is the third A-League manager to be fired this season.

