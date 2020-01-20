Leicester City's Harvey Barnes vies for the ball with Burnley's Phil Bardsley, in air, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley... Leicester City's Harvey Barnes vies for the ball with Burnley's Phil Bardsley, in air, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Leicester City's James Maddison, right, and Burnley's Ashley Westwood during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, Englan... Leicester City's James Maddison, right, and Burnley's Ashley Westwood during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday Jan. 19, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez, left has a shot on goal , during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor, in ... Burnley's Jay Rodriguez, left has a shot on goal , during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Burnley's Chris Wood, left, and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sun... Burnley's Chris Wood, left, and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday Jan. 19, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Ashley Westwood completed Burnley's comeback against Leicester on Sunday, beating the Champions League chasers to boost its Premier League survival bid.

Burnley looked set for a fifth straight league defeat after Harvey Barnes rewarded Leicester's early endeavours in the 34th minute with a goal.

Chris Wood got Burnley level early in the second half, but the hosts needed goalkeeper Nick Pope to save Jamie Vardy's 68th-minute penalty.

Pope denied Vardy again in the 78th after he ran onto a neat pass from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, and Burnley completed the turnaround moments later.

Neat play created space for Charlie Taylor on the left, and though his cross was blocked, the ball fell for Westwood who drilled the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel in the 79th.

Burnley's first league win since Dec. 21 lifted the northern English team five points clear of the drop zone, while Leicester missed the chance to move level with second-placed Manchester City.

