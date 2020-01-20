Bayern's Thomas Mueller, center, scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Be... Bayern's Thomas Mueller, center, scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich left it late but moved second in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Goals from Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcântara and Ivan Perisic in the final half hour ensured Bayern made a winning start to the second half of the season and kept the pressure on early leader Leipzig.

Leipzig leads by four points after its win at home over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern only really got going in the second half after a labored opening 45 minutes at Hertha’s Olympiastadion, where the home side had been hoping to extend its unbeaten run in the league to five games.

Müller broke the deadlock on the hour mark, rifling in from close range as Hertha finally paid the price for sitting back.

The visitors thought they had another minutes later, but Lewandowski’s goal was ruled out through VAR for heading the ball out of Rune Jarstein’s hands.

Lewandowski finally got his goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd after Lukas Klünter tugged Leon Goretzka’s arm.

Thiago Alcântara sealed the result three minutes later with a brilliant strike in off the underside of the bar after Goretzka sent him through, and Perisic headed in Müller’s cross in the 84th.

Bayer Leverkusen visits Paderborn later Sunday.

