BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Croatian striker Ante Budimir scored twice as Mallorca moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-1 win against 10-man Valencia in a Spanish league match played under rainy conditions on Sunday.

It was Mallorca's first win in seven rounds and its biggest victory since it was promoted to the first division this season.

Defender Antonio Raíllo opened the scoring for Mallorca in the seventh minute by heading in a cross from Salva Sevilla.

Budimir steered in another goal in the 22nd before capping a Mallorca buildup of one-touch passes in the 41st for a 3-0 lead.

Valencia’s Dani Parejo was sent off for a second booking in the 51st before Mallorca's Dani Rodríguez struck from long range in the 79th.

Ferran Torres got Valencia’s consolation goal three minutes later.

Valencia is in seventh place after its first loss in six rounds. Valencia will play Atalanta in the Champions League Round of 16 with the first leg in Italy on Feb. 19.

Sunday saw rain over large areas of eastern Spain and its Balearic Islands, of which Mallorca is the largest.

BETIS WINS

Midtable Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 3-0 at home thanks to goals by Borja Iglesias, Joaquín Sánchez, and Sergio Canales.

The loss left Sociedad in sixth place, right behind Getafe.

Later, coach Quique Setién debuts for Barcelona as it hosts Granada, while Celta Vigo visits Athletic Bilbao.

