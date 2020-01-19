NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 15-5-4 18-6-1 9-7-1 Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129 16-2-9 12-7-3 10-4-3 Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130 17-5-3 13-8-2 5-2-3 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 15-7-2 14-8-2 16-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 138 128 15-7-3 13-8-1 8-7-1 Columbus 49 25 16 8 58 132 126 15-9-2 10-7-6 9-5-3 Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150 16-4-4 10-13-2 8-2-3 Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156 16-8-2 10-8-3 9-6-1 Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130 15-8-1 12-10-2 4-10-1 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 12-6-7 13-11-0 7-6-1 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 14-6-3 8-14-4 8-9-1 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 10-12-4 12-9-3 5-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153 13-8-2 10-11-2 10-3-0 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 12-8-4 5-15-4 6-7-4 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 7-9-7 10-15-0 5-8-2 Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189 8-16-2 4-17-2 5-11-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 17-4-4 13-7-4 10-3-1 Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140 13-7-4 14-8-2 8-8-2 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 15-7-2 12-10-2 10-5-2 Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 16-5-3 11-13-1 10-5-1 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 12-8-3 14-10-2 9-6-1 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 13-7-3 13-12-2 7-6-1 Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156 14-10-3 11-9-4 11-5-2 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 12-10-2 14-10-3 9-6-3 Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147 11-11-2 14-8-2 7-5-3 Chicago 49 23 20 6 52 147 155 11-11-3 12-9-3 5-7-2 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 11-9-4 11-9-3 7-5-0 Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159 13-5-4 9-15-2 5-8-1 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 13-11-1 8-14-3 8-9-1 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 11-9-3 8-15-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158 11-10-1 7-17-4 7-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Edmonton 7, Arizona 3

Ottawa 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 0

Florida 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, SO

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 6, Toronto 2

Nashville 2, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, San Jose 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.