All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130 N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 138 128 Columbus 49 25 16 8 58 132 126 Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150 Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147 Chicago 49 23 20 6 52 147 155 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Edmonton 7, Arizona 3

Ottawa 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 0

Florida 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, SO

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 6, Toronto 2

Nashville 2, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, San Jose 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.