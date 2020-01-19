TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Travel Net recommends five of the "most searched" attractions in Taichung during the 2019 Lunar New Year period for those who would like to visit the city but haven’t decided where to go yet, a news release on the website said Thursday (Jan. 16).

No. 5 — Hou-Feng Bikeway (后豐鐵馬道)

Hou-Feng Bikeway was built along a disused TRA mountain line railroad. The 4.5km bikeway offers views of the verdant countryside as well as the unique experience of riding across a steel bridge over the Dajia River, and through the 1.2 km former railway tunnel, Tunnel No. 9.

The century-old Tunnel No. 9. was constructed in 1908 and is the longest tunnel along the former mountain railway line.



(Taichung City Government photo)

No. 4 — Rainbow Village (彩虹眷村)

Rainbow Village was a veterans’ settlement that has become a tourist magnet because of the colorful and naif-style mural paintings by a 98-year-old resident, Huang Yung-fu (黃永阜). The village now pulls in more than 1 million visitors annually.

Starting off as a pastime, Huang has painted on the walls, doors, and windows of empty houses as well as on the pathways along a 50-meter alley in the veterans’ village since 2008. The subjects of his colorful and vibrant paintings range from birds and animals to celebrities.



(Taichung City Government photo)

No. 3 — Gaomei Wetland (高美濕地)

The 1,500-acre Gaomei Wetland is located to the south of the Dajia River mouth. Covered by a mixture of sand and soil, the wetland is blessed with rich ecology and praised for its "mirror of the sky” photograph opportunities (see below).

The wetland has also become a popular place for viewing the sea and setting sun in recent years. Visitors can take Bus 309 from Taichung Train Station to the wetland.



(Taichung City Government photo)

No. 2 — Yizhong Street Night Market (一中街夜市)

Taichung Travel Net describes Yizhong Street Night Market as “a place of fashion and cuisines,” adding that it is a shopping district that nurtures popular culture. The night market holds a Lunar New Year market for the traditional holiday, making it even more visitable.



(Taichung City Government photo)

No. 1 — Shen Ji New Village (審計新村)

Shen Ji New Village is a compound built half a century ago to accommodate employees of the country’s auditing office. As the government restructured, the dorms were left unused for years.

In recent years, the historic village has been transformed into a base for young entrepreneurs to start their businesses. The village, now a commercial area rich in cultural and artistic vibes, was the most searched place on Taichung Travel Net in 2019, according to the website.



(Taichung City Government photo)