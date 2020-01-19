United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup parallel giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy, Sunday, Jan. ... United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup parallel giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — French skier Clara Direz claimed her first career victory in the debut of parallel giant slalom on the women’s World Cup circuit Sunday, while favorites Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova were both eliminated by the second round.

Direz, who had only one previous top-10 finish — seventh in a traditional giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, last month — in 40 previous World Cup races, beat newcomer Elisa Moerzinger of Austria in the final.

Moerzinger was competing in only her fifth World Cup race, having failed to qualify for the second run in four giant slaloms.

Marta Bassino beat fellow Italian Federica Brignone — the co-winner of a traditional giant slalom Saturday — in the small final for third place.

Sofia Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion, finished fifth as the host Italians swept the third through fifth places.

Shiffrin was eliminated by Direz in the second round of the direct knockout format while Vlhova was beaten in the first round by Aline Danioth of Switzerland.

Still, Shiffrin, who finished ninth, extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 249 points ahead of Vlhova; while Brignone is now only 11 points further back in third.

While five parallel GS races have been contested on the men’s circuit — all in Alta Badia — this was the first time the event was held for women.

Thirty-two skiers advanced to the main bracket after a two-run qualifying session.

