TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Year of the Rat Joint Passport to Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP), National Taiwan Science Education Center (NTSEC), and Taipei Astronomical Museum (TAM) has been launched by the three edutainment venues to pass on savings to visitors, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a recent press release.

A "passport" sells for NT$199, which is about half the regular price, and just 8,800 tickets will be issued, the release said. Sales started Jan. 11 and will continue up until Feb. 9, at the ticket booths of the three venues.

The passport is valid until Feb. 9. Ticket holders are entitled to enter TCAP once to experience any five of the major amusement rides in the park, which regularly costs NT$180.

Passport holders may also visit regular exhibitions on 3-6F and special exhibitions on 7F at the NTSEC, which regularly costs NT$120. However, passport holders must visit all the NTSEC exhibitions on the same day, according to the document.

Passport holders can also access the 3D Theater at TAM, where tickets are usually NT$100.

“Passport holders are also entitled to discounts for Maokong Gondola tickets (single journey) as well as a small gift from Taipei Zoo,” the release said. “Purchase a one-way ticket at any Maokong Gondola station for NT$50; and after purchasing a ticket to enter Taipei Zoo, passport holders can obtain an exquisite gift from the visitor center by presenting the passport.”

For additional details, contact the TRTC’s 24-hour customer service hotline on (02) 218-12345 and 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (for callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-2720 8889) or refer to the company website.





(TRTC photos)