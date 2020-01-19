HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and chose to bat first in the first test of a two-match series against Sri Lanka starting Sunday.

Opener Kevin Kasuza, spinner Ainsley Ndlovu and seamer Victor Nyauchi made their debut for the hosts, playing its first test at home since October 2017.

Dimuth Karunaratne leads an experienced Sri Lanka team that includes batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews and paceman Suranga Lakmal, who returns after having missed the entire Pakistan series.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano Sean Williams (captain).

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

