BENGALURU, India (AP) — Australia won the toss and will bat first in the third and final ODI against India on Sunday.

It was the third straight toss win for captain Aaron Finch on this tour, but the visitors opted to bat first this time unlike the opening two matches of the series.

Australia won the first ODI at Mumbai by 10 wickets, before levelled the series with a 36-run win in the second game at Rajkot.

The visitors made one change to their eleven with paceman Josh Hazlewood replacing Kane Richardson, who has soreness after two matches in quick succession.

India managed to overcome their injury worries regarding openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, with both fit and available to play.

Rishabh Pant is still ruled out owing the concussion he suffered in the first match. The hosts have fielded an unchanged side from the previous game.

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and the short boundaries is expected to favor batsmen. Dew could play a role later in the evening.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

