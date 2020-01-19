Two Ang Lee movies rated among 100 greatest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British film magazine Empire has honored the Academy-award winning Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) for his two extraordinary films, "Brokeback Mountain" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," in The 100 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century.

Lee won his first Oscar for Best International Feature Film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" back in 2001. The movie ranked No. 90 on The Greatest Movies list. Empire praised the movie for making "wuxia (武俠) accessible to the contemporary Western audience, a genre which was largely the preserve of lower video store shelves on clumsily-dubbed fuzzy VHS tapes before 2000."

Lee's "Brokeback Mountain" helped him win his first Academy Award for Best Director and is ranked No. 54 on the list. The film depicts the awe-inspiring scenery of the Rocky Mountains and was seen as a stepping stone to bring queer cinema to the mainstream.

Other Asian films on the list included the South Korean movie "Oldboy" (No. 74) and Hong Kong movie "In the Mood for Love" (No. 90). Japanese film "Spirited Away" is the only animation film in the Top 15 which, the film magazine stated, "was a bracing change of pace for a Western world raised on Disney movies."

The three films that topped the list were "The Dark Knight" (No. 3), "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (No. 2), and "Mad Max: Fury Road" (No. 1).