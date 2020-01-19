Jolly scores 25 to lead SMU past Temple 68-52

DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as SMU topped Temple 68-52 on Saturday night.

Isiaha Mike had 12 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (13-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kendric Davis added 10 points and nine assists. Feron Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Temple totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jake Forrester had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (10-7, 2-4). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points and six rebounds. Quinton Rose had 10 points.

SMU plays East Carolina at home on Wednesday. Temple matches up against Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.

