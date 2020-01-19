BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis (AP) — The second Twenty20 cricket international between the West Indies and Ireland was washed out Saturday, leaving Ireland with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The final match will be played at Basseterre on Sunday.

Ireland made 147-9 in an innings reduced by rain to 19 overs after the West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected the field.

Gareth Delany top-scored with 44 from 22 balls, hitting four sixes in one over from leg-spinner Hayden Walsh. Captain Andy Balbirnie made 36 and Harry Tector 31.

Pollard took 4-25, while Sheldon Cottrell claimed two wickets for only 10 runs in four overs.

The Ireland innings ended in chaos with three wickets falling to the last three balls of the 19th over, two to run-outs.

The West Indies, set a revised target of 152 from 19 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis system, were 16-1 after 2.1 overs when rain ended the match.

Ireland won the first match of the T20 series by four runs after the West Indies won the three-match one-day series 3-0.

