NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/18 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159
Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155
Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150
Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153
Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161
Detroit 48 12 32 4 28 103 185
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130
N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 138 128
Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130
Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126
Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153
New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137
Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113
Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153
Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142
Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131
Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148
Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Anaheim 2, Carolina 1, OT

Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 1, OT

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.