Southampton's Shane Long has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St M... Southampton's Shane Long has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wo... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates of the game during the English Premier League soccer mat... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny is fouled by Southampton's Jack Stephens and is awarded a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match betwee... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny is fouled by Southampton's Jack Stephens and is awarded a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his sides second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer ma... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his sides second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Two-goal Raul Jimenez was the inspiration as Wolverhampton came storming back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton pair Jan Bednarek and Shane Long both scored in the opening 35 minutes to seemingly put their side on course for a sixth victory in seven matches.

But Portuguese teenager Pedro Neto reduced the deficit for Wolverhampton in the 53rd after pouncing on Adama Traore's center.

Jimenez then converted a penalty to level after Jonny was sandwiched by Jack Stephens and Bednarek. Referee Darren England, making his Premier League debut, initially awarded a corner before his decision was overturned by VAR.

Mexico striker Jimenez completed the Wolverhampton turnaround by scoring in the 76th minute after more good work from Traore.

