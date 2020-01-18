All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 41 23 10 3 5 54 116 110 Hershey 41 23 13 2 3 51 114 106 Charlotte 39 22 14 3 0 47 125 104 Providence 41 22 16 1 2 47 127 108 Springfield 42 22 18 2 0 46 129 118 WB/Scranton 41 18 16 3 4 43 107 128 Lehigh Valley 41 17 19 1 4 39 97 115 Bridgeport 42 15 22 4 1 35 94 134

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 41 24 13 2 2 52 147 126 Belleville 40 23 13 3 1 50 148 127 Rochester 38 21 11 2 4 48 118 100 Toronto 39 21 15 2 1 45 129 121 Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120 Syracuse 40 18 18 2 2 40 135 144 Cleveland 40 18 19 1 2 39 109 115 Binghamton 39 17 18 4 0 38 109 127

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 41 28 7 4 2 62 136 90 Iowa 41 22 14 3 2 49 125 121 Chicago 41 19 17 3 2 43 102 116 Texas 40 19 17 2 2 42 118 126 Grand Rapids 42 18 19 2 3 41 119 135 Rockford 40 19 19 1 1 40 104 120 Manitoba 42 19 23 0 0 38 115 134 San Antonio 40 14 17 5 4 37 114 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 36 26 9 1 0 53 135 95 Stockton 37 23 9 2 3 51 139 109 Colorado 36 20 12 3 1 44 120 106 Ontario 39 17 18 3 1 38 101 148 Bakersfield 37 16 16 4 1 37 112 134 San Diego 35 16 15 2 2 36 114 105 San Jose 36 14 20 0 2 30 120 126

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 1

Springfield 4, Syracuse 1

Utica 6, Hartford 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1

Bridgeport 2, Providence 1

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

San Jose 3, Iowa 1

Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3

Colorado 6, Bakersfield 2

Ontario 5, Stockton 1

San Diego 4, Tucson 1

Saturday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.