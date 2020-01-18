NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140 Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129 Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122 Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130 Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159 Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126 Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149 Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155 Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153 Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153 New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168 Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161 Detroit 48 12 32 4 28 103 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129 Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137 Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113 Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142 Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131 Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148 Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151 Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150 Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147 Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153 Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153 Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159 San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Anaheim 2, Carolina 1, OT

Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 1, OT

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.