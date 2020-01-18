NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|48
|32
|11
|5
|69
|171
|140
|Boston
|49
|28
|9
|12
|68
|163
|129
|Pittsburgh
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|164
|130
|Tampa Bay
|48
|29
|15
|4
|62
|175
|137
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|134
|122
|Carolina
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|153
|130
|Toronto
|48
|25
|16
|7
|57
|174
|159
|Columbus
|48
|24
|16
|8
|56
|127
|126
|Philadelphia
|48
|25
|17
|6
|56
|151
|149
|Florida
|46
|25
|16
|5
|55
|170
|155
|Buffalo
|48
|22
|19
|7
|51
|144
|150
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|23
|19
|4
|50
|155
|153
|Montreal
|49
|21
|21
|7
|49
|150
|153
|New Jersey
|47
|17
|23
|7
|41
|126
|168
|Ottawa
|47
|16
|23
|8
|40
|125
|161
|Detroit
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|103
|185
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|48
|30
|10
|8
|68
|155
|129
|Colorado
|47
|26
|15
|6
|58
|168
|137
|Dallas
|47
|27
|16
|4
|58
|125
|113
|Calgary
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|133
|142
|Arizona
|50
|26
|19
|5
|57
|143
|131
|Vancouver
|48
|26
|18
|4
|56
|158
|148
|Vegas
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|155
|151
|Edmonton
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|148
|150
|Winnipeg
|48
|25
|19
|4
|54
|146
|147
|Chicago
|48
|22
|20
|6
|50
|141
|153
|Nashville
|46
|21
|18
|7
|49
|154
|153
|Minnesota
|47
|21
|20
|6
|48
|141
|159
|San Jose
|49
|21
|24
|4
|46
|129
|163
|Anaheim
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|122
|150
|Los Angeles
|49
|18
|26
|5
|41
|124
|154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Anaheim 2, Carolina 1, OT
Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 1, OT
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.