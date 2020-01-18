  1. Home
NHL Conference Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/18 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140
Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129
Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122
Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130
Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159
Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126
Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149
Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155
Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153
Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153
New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168
Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161
Detroit 48 12 32 4 28 103 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137
Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113
Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142
Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131
Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148
Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153
Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159
San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Anaheim 2, Carolina 1, OT

Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 1, OT

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.