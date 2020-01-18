Italy's Francesco Laporta tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emi... Italy's Francesco Laporta tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood, chasing his 25th European Tour win, moved into a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday.

Westwood carded a seven-under 65, including an eagle on the par-five eighth, to move to 14-under for the tournament.

“I didn't play a lot of golf coming in, didn't know what to expect. To be in the lead with one round to go, it's a real positive,” the Englishman said.

“I'm just going to go out there and play as well as I can and if it's good enough, then great. I know I'm talented enough to win the tournament, it's just a case of applying myself.”

Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta are one shot off the lead, with Matthew Fitzpatrick a shot further back on 12-under. Sergio Garcia and Kurt Kitayama are on 11-under.

The top-ranked Brooks Koepka recovered from a poor round on Friday to fire a two-under 70 and is tied for 48th, nine shots off the lead.

It's Koepka's first tournament since returning from a knee injury he aggravated in October when he slipped while walking off the tee at the CJ Cup in South Korea. He previously had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella.

Li Haotong started two shots off the lead but the Chinese golfer's challenge fell apart with a quadruple bogey on the par-four 11th and he finished the day on six-under for the tournament.

