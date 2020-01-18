  1. Home
UN membership activists want Taiwan president to hold news conferences

President Tsai should also write letters to the UN and WHO secretary-generals

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/18 20:40
Ex-Defense Minister Michael Tsai (center, with cap) with activists for Taiwan's UN membership. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should hold international news conferences next May and September to underline Taiwan’s wish to join the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN), activists for Taiwan’s UN membership said Saturday (Jan. 18).

Each May, the World Health Assembly (WHA) convenes in the Swiss city of Geneva, with Taiwan recently being rejected as an observer due to pressure from China. In a similar fashion, the UN General Assembly in New York hears calls from Taiwan’s allies in September for its membership but fails to act upon them.

Following Tsai’s landslide re-election victory on Jan. 11, she should be more active and hold the two international news conferences while also writing to the secretary-generals of both the WHO and the UN, said Michael Tsai (蔡明憲), a former defense minister who heads the Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA).

He also called on ruling camp and opposition at the Legislative Yuan to join hands in order to pass a resolution in favor of Taiwan’s membership of international organizations, CNA reported.
