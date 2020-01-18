  1. Home
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/18 17:00
Two men walk near burning tires set on fire by anti-government protesters during ongoing protests after weeks of calm in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan...
A boy cries in a damaged car after government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Syrian government w...
Emon, 18, from Bangladesh rests aboard the Open Arms rescue vessel as the ship sails north Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 with 118 people from different nationa...
A resident prepares to evacuate as smoke rises from the erupting Taal Volcano, Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Phi...
Vendors carry salvaged merchandise from the burned ruins of the Guerite Market that was engulfed in flames in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Tuesday, Ja...
From left, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Rep. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff,...
President Donald Trump attends a signing ceremony for a U.S.-China trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White Hou...
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raise their hands to answer a question as Joe Biden ...
Cuban singer Cimafunk hugs a woman during a music conga through the streets of Old Havana within the activities of the 35th Havana Jazz Plaza festival...
A Samburu boy uses a wooden stick to try to swat a swarm of desert locusts filling the air, as he herds his camel near the village of Sissia, in Sambu...
Models wear creations for the Balmain Mens Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena...
A bus driver peers from his window, which he said was shot a few weeks ago, as he drives slowly through a security checkpoint in the El Milagro area o...
Protesters march during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Protesters denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's plan...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a woman waiting for evacuation from an area near the erupting Taal Volcano in the Philippines; a boy swatting at a swarm of locusts in a Kenya; and a music conga through the streets of Old Havana.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 11-17, 2020.

