Two men walk near burning tires set on fire by anti-government protesters during ongoing protests after weeks of calm in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Protesters blocked several roads around the capital and in other areas on Tuesday in renewed rallies, after a brief hiatus, against the ruling elite who have failed to address the economy's downward spiral. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A boy cries in a damaged car after government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Syrian government warplanes struck a market and an industrial area Wednesday in the last territory in the hands of rebel groups in the country's northwest, killing at least 15 people, opposition activists said. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Emon, 18, from Bangladesh rests aboard the Open Arms rescue vessel as the ship sails north Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 with 118 people from different nationalities who were rescued a few days earlier off the Libyan coast. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
A resident prepares to evacuate as smoke rises from the erupting Taal Volcano, Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. The tiny volcano near the capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake, belched steam, ash and rocks in a huge plume Sunday, prompting thousands of residents to flee and officials to temporarily suspend flights. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Vendors carry salvaged merchandise from the burned ruins of the Guerite Market that was engulfed in flames in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
From left, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Rep. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., walk through Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
President Donald Trump attends a signing ceremony for a U.S.-China trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with a portrait of George Washington in the background. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raise their hands to answer a question as Joe Biden pauses Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cuban singer Cimafunk hugs a woman during a music conga through the streets of Old Havana within the activities of the 35th Havana Jazz Plaza festival in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A Samburu boy uses a wooden stick to try to swat a swarm of desert locusts filling the air, as he herds his camel near the village of Sissia, in Samburu county, Kenya on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The most serious outbreak of desert locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world's most vulnerable countries, authorities say, with unusual climate conditions partly to blame. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)
Models wear creations for the Balmain Mens Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A bus driver peers from his window, which he said was shot a few weeks ago, as he drives slowly through a security checkpoint in the El Milagro area of the Mixco municipality on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Guatemala's new president announced a state of alert for two municipalities with high crime rates to combat gang activity Friday, a measure that allows the deployment of military troops. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Protesters march during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Protesters denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the country's pension system. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes a woman waiting for evacuation from an area near the erupting Taal Volcano in the Philippines; a boy swatting at a swarm of locusts in a Kenya; and a music conga through the streets of Old Havana.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 11-17, 2020.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com