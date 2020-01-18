  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Power Company serves up a feast for solitary elderly

State-run electric power company shares Lunar New Year spirit with senior citizens on Penghu

  322
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/18 17:26
Taipower arranges charity luncheon for solitary elderly in Penghu. 

Taipower arranges charity luncheon for solitary elderly in Penghu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) invited around 200 solitary senior citizens from the Penghu Islands to a free lunch on Saturday (Jan. 18) to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The charity event was held at the Discovery Hotel on Taiwan's offshore island, while traditional new year delicacies such as drunken chicken and barbecue pork were served. The guests dressed smartly to commemorate the passage of another wonderful year.

Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉), magistrate of Penghu County, and Taipower Vice President Chen Chien-yi (陳建益) were also present at the charity feast. During his opening address, Lai expressed his gratitude to Taipower and said the island's lonely elders should be cared for by Taiwanese companies and the country's younger generation, reported CNA.

According to Youth Daily News, Taipower employees from Penghu Chienshan Power Plant (台電澎湖尖山發電廠) also arranged a three-day Lunar New Year shopping spree earlier this month for pensioners who live on their own. They not only received NT$3,000 (US$100) from the electric power company, but also enjoyed quality time with fellow senior citizens.


Taipower volunteers serve banquet to senior citizens. (CNA photo)
Taipower
Taiwan Power Company
charity event
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Lantern festival to light up central Taiwan
Lantern festival to light up central Taiwan
2020/01/18 10:42
Taiwan elder statesman donates NT$5.8 million to underprivileged families
Taiwan elder statesman donates NT$5.8 million to underprivileged families
2020/01/17 17:23
Taiwan's forest recreational areas open during holidays
Taiwan's forest recreational areas open during holidays
2020/01/14 16:38
Free festive hand lanterns to given out in central Taiwan
Free festive hand lanterns to given out in central Taiwan
2020/01/13 16:18
Taiwan Tzu Chi Foundation donates supplies to disadvantaged families
Taiwan Tzu Chi Foundation donates supplies to disadvantaged families
2020/01/10 17:22