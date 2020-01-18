TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) invited around 200 solitary senior citizens from the Penghu Islands to a free lunch on Saturday (Jan. 18) to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The charity event was held at the Discovery Hotel on Taiwan's offshore island, while traditional new year delicacies such as drunken chicken and barbecue pork were served. The guests dressed smartly to commemorate the passage of another wonderful year.

Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉), magistrate of Penghu County, and Taipower Vice President Chen Chien-yi (陳建益) were also present at the charity feast. During his opening address, Lai expressed his gratitude to Taipower and said the island's lonely elders should be cared for by Taiwanese companies and the country's younger generation, reported CNA.

According to Youth Daily News, Taipower employees from Penghu Chienshan Power Plant (台電澎湖尖山發電廠) also arranged a three-day Lunar New Year shopping spree earlier this month for pensioners who live on their own. They not only received NT$3,000 (US$100) from the electric power company, but also enjoyed quality time with fellow senior citizens.



Taipower volunteers serve banquet to senior citizens. (CNA photo)