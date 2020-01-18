  1. Home
Taiwan Presidential Office denies administration reshuffle

Report suggests Secretary-General to President Chen Chu to be replaced

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/18 16:43
Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－The Presidential Office has dismissed a report on planned personnel changes in the administration, condemning it as a complete fabrication.

China Times reported on Saturday (Jan. 18) that Secretary-General to the President Chen Chu (陳菊) would be replaced by Legislative Yuan Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), who is holding the post until the end of January. Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃), the former premier who was elected legislator-at-large in last week’s elections, is likely to fill Su’s post as the new Legislative Yuan speaker, the report added.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said via a statement on Saturday the report was entirely fabricated. Chang said all administration members, including the secretary-general, had in fact remained in their positions to ensure stability after the elections.

The Office will also respect the decision made by the members of the legislature in electing a new speaker, Chang said. The DPP is set for a majority in the next legislative term, which begins February.

“News is not fiction,” said Chang. “We feel this is highly regrettable, and [we] ask the public not to be misled by the news outlet,” he added.
