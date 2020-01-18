  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

British tabloid profiles ‘age-defying’ Taiwanese star

Chen Meifen has soup with ginger for breakfast: Daily Mail

  3383
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/18 15:49
Taiwanese celebrity Chen Meifen (screenshot of her Facebook page).

Taiwanese celebrity Chen Meifen (screenshot of her Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese actress Chen Meifen (陳美鳳) might be 63 years old, but she could easily be mistaken for a woman in her 30s, British tabloid The Daily Mail reported Friday (Jan. 17).

This is not the first time the European media find a Taiwanese celebrity who looks much younger than she is, as sudden fame also occurred with interior designer Lure Hsu (許路兒) in 2017.

Chen has been labeled “the hottest aunt in Taiwan” for three decades, the Daily Mail noted. Her career started at the age of 19 when she won the award of “Knitwear Beauty Queen,” but she first left her home town of Keelung to work at a bank in Taipei.

Three years later, she won a role in a TV ad and went on to act in drama shows.

Chen claimed her young looks might be the result of drinking soup with a few slices of ginger in the morning, though she is not a fitness fanatic, the British tabloid said.

The author of the Daily Mail report was Tracy You, a bilingual London-based reporter who was born and grew up in Shanghai.
Chen Meifen
Chen Mei-feng
actress
Daily Mail

RELATED ARTICLES

Splitsville: Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing announces breakup with fiancé
Splitsville: Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing announces breakup with fiancé
2019/06/28 12:16
Filipina star Sunshine Cruz warns Taipei hotel 'infested with bed bugs'
Filipina star Sunshine Cruz warns Taipei hotel 'infested with bed bugs'
2019/05/07 17:10
Missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing spotted in Beijing
Missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing spotted in Beijing
2018/10/18 11:27
Fan Bingbing issues apology for evading taxes, thanks Communist Chinese Party
Fan Bingbing issues apology for evading taxes, thanks Communist Chinese Party
2018/10/03 18:36
Fan Bingbing's arrest could spell end of career: Chinese media
Fan Bingbing's arrest could spell end of career: Chinese media
2018/09/07 14:49