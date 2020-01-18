TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese actress Chen Meifen (陳美鳳) might be 63 years old, but she could easily be mistaken for a woman in her 30s, British tabloid The Daily Mail reported Friday (Jan. 17).

This is not the first time the European media find a Taiwanese celebrity who looks much younger than she is, as sudden fame also occurred with interior designer Lure Hsu (許路兒) in 2017.

Chen has been labeled “the hottest aunt in Taiwan” for three decades, the Daily Mail noted. Her career started at the age of 19 when she won the award of “Knitwear Beauty Queen,” but she first left her home town of Keelung to work at a bank in Taipei.

Three years later, she won a role in a TV ad and went on to act in drama shows.

Chen claimed her young looks might be the result of drinking soup with a few slices of ginger in the morning, though she is not a fitness fanatic, the British tabloid said.

The author of the Daily Mail report was Tracy You, a bilingual London-based reporter who was born and grew up in Shanghai.