Cold weather expected to continue throughout weekend. Cold weather expected to continue throughout weekend. (CNA photo)

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has extended a cold weather warning for parts of northern Taiwan through Sunday morning (Jan. 19), with overnight temperatures in Hsinchu and Miaoli counties forecast to be as low as 10 degrees Celsius for the second night in a row.

According to the weather bureau, the mercury also hit 10 degrees in low-lying areas of New Taipei and Taoyuan cities Saturday morning (Jan. 18)c, following the arrival of a cold air mass the day before.

In other areas north of southern Taiwan's Tainan City and in northeastern Taiwan, Saturday morning lows were between 12 and 14 degrees, the CWB said.

Meanwhile, the CWB forecast daytime highs Saturday of 17-19 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan, while temperatures in central and southern regions will range from 23-25 degrees.

In terms of precipitation, overall dryer conditions are expected for the weekend, with the chance of rainfall limited to eastern Taiwan, coastal areas of Keelung City and the mountains of Taipei City, the CWB said.

In the coming week, sunny and dry conditions are forecast for all regions except the east, where sporadic rain and cooler temperatures will continue through Tuesday.

In northern and central Taiwan, temperatures will rise by mid-week to the low-to-mid 20s, while highs in southern Taiwan could reach the upper 20s, according to the CWB.

Much of Taiwan will also experience 8-10 degree day-night temperature differences throughout the week, with the exception of the east, where such variations will be felt starting Wednesday, the CWB said.