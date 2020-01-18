In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan... In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano ... In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake belched steam, ash and rocks in a huge plume Sunday, prompting thousands of residents to flee and officials to temporarily suspend flights. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny vol... In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake belched steam, ash and rocks in a huge plume Sunday, prompting thousands of residents to flee and officials to temporarily suspend flights. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Fav... In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, Taal Volcano spews ash as it erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano ... In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, Taal Volcano spews ash as it erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake belched steam, ash and rocks in a huge plume Sunday, prompting thousands of residents to flee and officials to temporarily suspend flights. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, People watch from Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash. Thousands ... In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, People watch from Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash. Thousands of people fled the area through heavy ash as experts warned that the eruption could get worse and plans were being made to evacuate more.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Ca... In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. Red-hot lava is gushing from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a motorcycle rider drives along a street as wind blows volcanic ash from Taal volcano at a deserted town in Le... In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a motorcycle rider drives along a street as wind blows volcanic ash from Taal volcano at a deserted town in Lemery, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano belched smaller in plumes of ash Thursday but shuddered continuously with earthquakes and cracked roads in nearby towns, which were blockaded by police due to fears of a bigger eruption. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Erman Batan breaks in tears over her missing husband Roberto who she has not seen since they evacuated their hom... In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Erman Batan breaks in tears over her missing husband Roberto who she has not seen since they evacuated their homes near the Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, photo, A statue of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal is covered in volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas province, sou... In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, photo, A statue of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal is covered in volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano is spewing lava into the sky and trembled constantly, possibly portending a bigger and more dangerous eruption, as tens of thousands of people fled villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Tagaytay, Cavite province,... In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. Red-hot lava gushed out of a volcano near the Philippine capital on Monday, as thousands of people fled the area through heavy ash. Experts warned that the eruption could get worse and plans were being made to evacuate hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo,A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. (AP Photo... In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo,A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Man... In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, photo, An injured horse that was rescued from the volcano island of Taal stays near the shore as it rests at Talisay, B... In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, photo, An injured horse that was rescued from the volcano island of Taal stays near the shore as it rests at Talisay, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano remains life-threatening despite weaker emissions and fewer tremors, an official said Friday and advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus which she recovered from the house of her sister as she walk... In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus which she recovered from the house of her sister as she walks on a road covered with volcanic ash in Boso-Boso, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a man walks through a cloud of volcanic ash as he evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Lemery, Batangas... In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a man walks through a cloud of volcanic ash as he evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Lemery, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Red-hot lava is gushing from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Taal volcano near the Philippine capital emitted more ash clouds on Saturday, posing the threat of another eruption.

The ash and steam explosions have gotten weaker after seven days of eruption. But despite the seeming lull, factors such as continuing volcanic quakes, the drying of the crater lake and other signs indicate magma is moving beneath, said Maria Antonia Bornas, an official with the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The volcano in Batangas province, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the capital, Manila, has remained at alert level 4, the second-highest warning, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas under a security lockdown. Soldiers and police have been stopping desperate villagers from returning to Volcano Island to retrieve belongings and save their poultry and cattle. Police have allowed batches of residents to check their homes for a few hours during the day.

