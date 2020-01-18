  1. Home
  2. World

AP Photos: Taal volcano emits ash, threatening more eruption

By  Associated Press
2020/01/18 13:38
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a man walks through a cloud of volcanic ash as he evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Lemery, Batangas...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus which she recovered from the house of her sister as she walk...
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, photo, An injured horse that was rescued from the volcano island of Taal stays near the shore as it rests at Talisay, B...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Man...
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo,A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. (AP Photo...
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Tagaytay, Cavite province,...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, photo, A statue of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal is covered in volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas province, sou...
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Erman Batan breaks in tears over her missing husband Roberto who she has not seen since they evacuated their hom...
In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a motorcycle rider drives along a street as wind blows volcanic ash from Taal volcano at a deserted town in Le...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Ca...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, People watch from Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash. Thousands ...
In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, Taal Volcano spews ash as it erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano ...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Fav...
In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny vol...
In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano ...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan...

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a man walks through a cloud of volcanic ash as he evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Lemery, Batangas...

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus which she recovered from the house of her sister as she walk...

In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, photo, An injured horse that was rescued from the volcano island of Taal stays near the shore as it rests at Talisay, B...

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Man...

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo,A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. (AP Photo...

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Tagaytay, Cavite province,...

In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, photo, A statue of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal is covered in volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas province, sou...

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Erman Batan breaks in tears over her missing husband Roberto who she has not seen since they evacuated their hom...

In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a motorcycle rider drives along a street as wind blows volcanic ash from Taal volcano at a deserted town in Le...

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Ca...

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, People watch from Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash. Thousands ...

In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, Taal Volcano spews ash as it erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano ...

In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Fav...

In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny vol...

In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch as Taal Volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. A tiny volcano ...

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan...

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Taal volcano near the Philippine capital emitted more ash clouds on Saturday, posing the threat of another eruption.

The ash and steam explosions have gotten weaker after seven days of eruption. But despite the seeming lull, factors such as continuing volcanic quakes, the drying of the crater lake and other signs indicate magma is moving beneath, said Maria Antonia Bornas, an official with the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The volcano in Batangas province, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the capital, Manila, has remained at alert level 4, the second-highest warning, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas under a security lockdown. Soldiers and police have been stopping desperate villagers from returning to Volcano Island to retrieve belongings and save their poultry and cattle. Police have allowed batches of residents to check their homes for a few hours during the day.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top images selected by Associated Press editors in the past week.