Lantern festival to light up central Taiwan

Nantou celebrates Lunar New Year with floral sea and creative art installations

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/18 10:42
Cultural performances at Nantou Lantern Festival. (Nantou County Government photo)

Cultural performances at Nantou Lantern Festival. (Nantou County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nantou Lantern Festival is expected to light up central Taiwan from Saturday evening (Jan. 18) as the annual Lunar New Year holiday celebrations begin.

Hosted by Nantou county government at a local convention center, the event will feature 15 exhibition areas with different themes. The 10-meter tall stationary lanterns of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals are a feature, while giant lamps in the shape of ancient coins will also be spotted across the venue.

Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said visitors at this year's lantern festival will not only have the opportunity to appreciate the mesmerizing lantern installations in the evenings, but also inhale the fragrance of flowers during the day. He pointed out that rowboats, fountain shows, fireworks, cultural performances, and hand carved wood sculptures are other highlights that can be enjoyed, reported Liberty Times.

Lin said that he will personally hand out rat-themed hand lanterns, the zodiac animal for 2020, to spectators for free. He added that Nantou serves as a great travel destination for families during holiday breaks and that he hopes to share the joy of the new year with everyone.


Floral sea at Nantou Lantern Festival. (Facebook photo)


Stationary lanterns of zodiac animals. (Nantou County Government photo)
