Taiwan's representative office in the Philippines donated US$100,000 on Friday to Sorsogon province on Luzon Island to support its reconstruction efforts after it was severely battered by Typoon Kammuri, locally called Tisoy, in early December.

Representative to the Philippines Michael Hsu (徐佩勇) presented a cheque for the sum of money to Gilberto Lauengco, vice chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, which represents the Philippines' interests in Taiwan, during a ceremony witnessed by Sorsogon Governor Francis Escudero.

Addressing the event, Escudero expressed thanks for the aid from Taiwan, which he called his friend and a friend of Sorsogon people.

Praising Taiwan for enjoying advanced agricultural techniques, he further said that in the remaining two and a half years before his term ends, he looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Taiwan in the areas of agriculture and education.

Typhoon Kammuri made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon on Dec. 2. It caused the death of at least 17 people, while also destroying houses and displacing hundreds of thousands of people on its path across the Philippines.