Schalke's goalkeeper Markus Schubert jumps for the ball that is saved by Schalke's Michael Gregoritsch, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer matc... Schalke's goalkeeper Markus Schubert jumps for the ball that is saved by Schalke's Michael Gregoritsch, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Schalke's scorer Michael Gregoritsch, 2nd from left, celebrates with his team their 2nd goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Scha... Schalke's scorer Michael Gregoritsch, 2nd from left, celebrates with his team their 2nd goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Schalke's Michael Gregoritsch celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Boru... Schalke's Michael Gregoritsch celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Gregoritsch scored one goal and set up another as Schalke dealt a blow to Borussia Mönchengladbach's German title hopes in a 2-0 win on Friday.

In the Bundesliga's first game of 2020 after the winter break, Gladbach's defense was frequently overwhelmed by host Schalke's rapid team moves, especially on the counterattack.

After a string of first-half saves by Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept the score 0-0 at the break, Schalke scored twice early in the second half to secure the win.

Gregoritsch took the ball out to the left flank in the 48th minute, stretching the Gladbach defense and opening up space in the middle. He then passed for Suat Serder to charge through the gap in Gladbach's back line and score from the edge of the penalty area.

Ten minutes later it was Gregoritsch's turn to score, finishing off a counterattack which ran almost the length of the field, with a lay-off pass from Benito Raman.

Gregoritsch had a crucial intervention in defense, too, clearing Marcus Thuram's header off the line in the 38th in what proved to be one of Gladbach's best chances.

Starting in goal for Schalke due to a suspension for first-choice Alexander Nübel, Markus Schubert made a good reaction stop to deny Gladbach's Patrick Herrmann just before the break.

Gladbach stays two points behind leader Leipzig and can be overtaken by third-place Bayern Munich on Sunday if Bayern beats Hertha Berlin. Gladbach was the surprise leader earlier in the season as its fans started to dream of a first German title since 1977.

Schalke moves up one place to fourth, overtaking its fierce rival Borussia Dortmund, which visits Augsburg on Saturday.

