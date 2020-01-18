New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|285.70
|285.75
|284.95
|284.95
|Down .25
|Feb
|285.30
|287.30
|284.55
|284.65
|Down .10
|Mar
|285.20
|287.55
|284.15
|284.55
|Down .15
|Apr
|285.70
|286.90
|285.00
|285.05
|Down .10
|May
|286.10
|288.30
|285.00
|285.40
|Down .15
|Jun
|286.45
|287.00
|285.70
|285.70
|Down .15
|Jul
|287.00
|288.65
|285.65
|286.00
|Down .10
|Aug
|286.35
|Down .05
|Sep
|288.45
|288.70
|286.15
|286.50
|Down .10
|Oct
|286.85
|Down .05
|Nov
|288.15
|288.15
|287.00
|287.00
|Down .05
|Dec
|288.60
|288.60
|286.65
|287.10
|Down .05
|Jan
|287.40
|Down .10
|Feb
|287.55
|Down .10
|Mar
|287.60
|Down .05
|Apr
|287.85
|Down .05
|May
|288.00
|Down .05
|Jun
|288.25
|Down .05
|Jul
|288.35
|Down .05
|Aug
|288.55
|Down .05
|Sep
|288.65
|Down .05
|Oct
|288.85
|Down .05
|Nov
|289.00
|Down .05
|Dec
|289.05
|Down .05
|Mar
|289.35
|Down .05
|May
|289.45
|Down .05
|Jul
|289.60
|Down .05
|Sep
|289.75
|Down .05
|Dec
|289.80
|Down .05
|Mar
|289.90
|Down .05
|May
|289.95
|Down .05
|Jul
|290.00
|Down .05
|Sep
|290.05
|Down .05
|Dec
|292.15
|Down .05
|Mar
|292.20
|Down .05
|May
|292.25
|Down .05
|Jul
|292.30
|Down .05
|Sep
|292.35
|Down .05
|Dec
|292.40
|Down .05