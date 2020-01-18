  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/18 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 285.70 285.75 284.95 284.95 Down .25
Feb 285.30 287.30 284.55 284.65 Down .10
Mar 285.20 287.55 284.15 284.55 Down .15
Apr 285.70 286.90 285.00 285.05 Down .10
May 286.10 288.30 285.00 285.40 Down .15
Jun 286.45 287.00 285.70 285.70 Down .15
Jul 287.00 288.65 285.65 286.00 Down .10
Aug 286.35 Down .05
Sep 288.45 288.70 286.15 286.50 Down .10
Oct 286.85 Down .05
Nov 288.15 288.15 287.00 287.00 Down .05
Dec 288.60 288.60 286.65 287.10 Down .05
Jan 287.40 Down .10
Feb 287.55 Down .10
Mar 287.60 Down .05
Apr 287.85 Down .05
May 288.00 Down .05
Jun 288.25 Down .05
Jul 288.35 Down .05
Aug 288.55 Down .05
Sep 288.65 Down .05
Oct 288.85 Down .05
Nov 289.00 Down .05
Dec 289.05 Down .05
Mar 289.35 Down .05
May 289.45 Down .05
Jul 289.60 Down .05
Sep 289.75 Down .05
Dec 289.80 Down .05
Mar 289.90 Down .05
May 289.95 Down .05
Jul 290.00 Down .05
Sep 290.05 Down .05
Dec 292.15 Down .05
Mar 292.20 Down .05
May 292.25 Down .05
Jul 292.30 Down .05
Sep 292.35 Down .05
Dec 292.40 Down .05