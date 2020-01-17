NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140 Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129 Pittsburgh 47 29 13 5 63 162 129 N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122 Tampa Bay 47 28 15 4 60 168 136 Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159 Carolina 47 27 18 2 56 152 128 Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126 Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149 Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155 Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153 Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153 New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168 Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161 Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129 Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137 Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113 Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142 Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131 Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148 Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151 Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150 Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140 Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153 Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153 Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159 San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163 Anaheim 47 18 24 5 41 120 149 Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.