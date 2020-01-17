  1. Home
NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/17 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129
Tampa Bay 47 28 15 4 60 168 136
Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159
Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155
Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150
Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153
Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140
Pittsburgh 47 29 13 5 63 162 129
N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122
Carolina 47 27 18 2 56 152 128
Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126
Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153
New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137
Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113
Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153
Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142
Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131
Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148
Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163
Anaheim 47 18 24 5 41 120 149
Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.