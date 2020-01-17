All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 40 23 9 3 5 54 113 104 Hershey 41 23 13 2 3 51 114 106 Charlotte 39 22 14 3 0 47 125 104 Providence 40 22 15 1 2 47 126 106 Springfield 41 21 18 2 0 44 125 117 WB/Scranton 40 18 16 3 3 42 104 124 Lehigh Valley 40 16 19 1 4 37 93 114 Bridgeport 41 14 22 4 1 33 92 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 40 23 13 2 2 50 141 123 Belleville 40 23 13 3 1 50 148 127 Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96 Toronto 39 21 15 2 1 45 129 121 Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120 Syracuse 39 18 17 2 2 40 134 140 Binghamton 38 17 17 4 0 38 108 123 Cleveland 39 17 19 1 2 37 105 112

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 41 28 7 4 2 62 136 90 Iowa 40 22 13 3 2 49 124 118 Chicago 41 19 17 3 2 43 102 116 Rockford 39 19 18 1 1 40 103 116 Texas 39 18 17 2 2 40 114 123 Grand Rapids 41 17 19 2 3 39 115 134 Manitoba 42 19 23 0 0 38 115 134 San Antonio 40 14 17 5 4 37 114 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91 Stockton 36 23 8 2 3 51 138 104 Colorado 35 19 12 3 1 42 114 104 Bakersfield 36 16 15 4 1 37 110 128 Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147 San Diego 34 15 15 2 2 34 110 104 San Jose 35 13 20 0 2 28 117 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio 4, Toronto 3

Friday's Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.