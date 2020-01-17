All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|40
|23
|9
|3
|5
|54
|113
|104
|Hershey
|41
|23
|13
|2
|3
|51
|114
|106
|Charlotte
|39
|22
|14
|3
|0
|47
|125
|104
|Providence
|40
|22
|15
|1
|2
|47
|126
|106
|Springfield
|41
|21
|18
|2
|0
|44
|125
|117
|WB/Scranton
|40
|18
|16
|3
|3
|42
|104
|124
|Lehigh Valley
|40
|16
|19
|1
|4
|37
|93
|114
|Bridgeport
|41
|14
|22
|4
|1
|33
|92
|133
|Utica
|40
|23
|13
|2
|2
|50
|141
|123
|Belleville
|40
|23
|13
|3
|1
|50
|148
|127
|Rochester
|37
|21
|11
|2
|3
|47
|115
|96
|Toronto
|39
|21
|15
|2
|1
|45
|129
|121
|Laval
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|119
|120
|Syracuse
|39
|18
|17
|2
|2
|40
|134
|140
|Binghamton
|38
|17
|17
|4
|0
|38
|108
|123
|Cleveland
|39
|17
|19
|1
|2
|37
|105
|112
|Milwaukee
|41
|28
|7
|4
|2
|62
|136
|90
|Iowa
|40
|22
|13
|3
|2
|49
|124
|118
|Chicago
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|102
|116
|Rockford
|39
|19
|18
|1
|1
|40
|103
|116
|Texas
|39
|18
|17
|2
|2
|40
|114
|123
|Grand Rapids
|41
|17
|19
|2
|3
|39
|115
|134
|Manitoba
|42
|19
|23
|0
|0
|38
|115
|134
|San Antonio
|40
|14
|17
|5
|4
|37
|114
|129
|Tucson
|35
|26
|8
|1
|0
|53
|134
|91
|Stockton
|36
|23
|8
|2
|3
|51
|138
|104
|Colorado
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|114
|104
|Bakersfield
|36
|16
|15
|4
|1
|37
|110
|128
|Ontario
|38
|16
|18
|3
|1
|36
|96
|147
|San Diego
|34
|15
|15
|2
|2
|34
|110
|104
|San Jose
|35
|13
|20
|0
|2
|28
|117
|125
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
San Antonio 4, Toronto 3
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.